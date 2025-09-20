Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,921,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,973,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 495,179 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,121,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 631,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,072,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

