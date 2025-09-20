Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

