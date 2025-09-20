Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 112.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 69.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3625 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

