Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.