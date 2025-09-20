Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 268,905 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 653,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

