Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Affirm by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Affirm by 1,137.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,016 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $45,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Affirm by 12.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after buying an additional 722,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $14,752,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 25,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $2,316,098.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 226,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,542,821.57. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,497 shares of company stock valued at $102,156,954. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

