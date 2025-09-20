Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

