Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Roblox by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Roblox by 210.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 192,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $20,249,825.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,241,197.67. This represents a 47.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,938 shares of company stock valued at $92,998,426. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.