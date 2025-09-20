Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.19.

Shares of PWR opened at $389.34 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

