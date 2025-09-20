Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of ROKU opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.33, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This trade represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,025 shares of company stock worth $39,662,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

