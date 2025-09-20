Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $388.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

