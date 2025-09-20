Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

