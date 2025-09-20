Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850 Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,595,000 after purchasing an additional 485,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,950,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,278,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aercap by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $120.15 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

