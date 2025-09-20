Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,011 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $109.48 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

