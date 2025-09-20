Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,238 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 268,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 172.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 350.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $132.90.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3716 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

