Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 382 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MLM opened at $618.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.34 and a 200-day moving average of $547.60. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

