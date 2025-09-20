Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Avery Dennison stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
