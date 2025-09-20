Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.