Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 141,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $6,099,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

