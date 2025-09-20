Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 647 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of D stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.