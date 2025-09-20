Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $2,383,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.