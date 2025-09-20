Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $23,336,836.60. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.1%

ZS stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $256.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.