Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $276.98 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.30 and a twelve month high of $296.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

