Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,220 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $494,061,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,169,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $355,642,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

