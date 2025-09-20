Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Valero Energy stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $165.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.