Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $165.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.