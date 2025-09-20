Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

