Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

