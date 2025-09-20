Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.64, a P/E/G ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at $72,364,534.20. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $6,148,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,877.60. The trade was a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,449,792 shares of company stock valued at $190,786,777 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

