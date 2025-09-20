Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $65.11 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

