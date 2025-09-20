Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in PACCAR by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 11.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

