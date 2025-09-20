Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
