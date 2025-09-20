Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.4% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $190,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.