Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

