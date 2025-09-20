Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

