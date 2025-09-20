Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after acquiring an additional 960,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 232,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $243.08 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $245.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

