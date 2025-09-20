Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter.
Agilent Technologies Price Performance
Shares of A opened at $126.24 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies
In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
