Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

