Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 146.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

ALSN stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

