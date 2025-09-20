Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.