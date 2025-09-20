Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.54.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

