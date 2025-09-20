Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $290.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $256.00 and last traded at $254.72. Approximately 55,394,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 36,833,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.03.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

