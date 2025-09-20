Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Decreased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

AMZN stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

