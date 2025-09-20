Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

