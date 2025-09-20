Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $37.46 on Friday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

