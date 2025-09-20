Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

