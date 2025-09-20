Analyzing Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Betawave and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zhihu has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Betawave’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Betawave is more favorable than Zhihu.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zhihu $493.05 million 0.92 -$23.54 million $0.22 23.68

This table compares Betawave and Zhihu”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Zhihu 4.34% 3.24% 2.36%

Summary

Zhihu beats Betawave on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

