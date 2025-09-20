Analyzing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CareTrust REIT and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 1 2.71 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $33.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Impac Mortgage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $277.03 million 27.04 $125.08 million $1.20 28.62 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.77 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.11

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

