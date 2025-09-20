Analyzing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. North European Oil Royality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. North European Oil Royality Trust pays out 185.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. North European Oil Royality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $61.63 million 1.03 $5.14 million $0.10 19.15 North European Oil Royality Trust $5.78 million 8.11 $5.06 million $0.56 9.11

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royality Trust. North European Oil Royality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 5.79% 7.18% 7.13% North European Oil Royality Trust 88.33% 343.87% 197.34%

Summary

North European Oil Royality Trust beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

