Analyzing Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Royal Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold $719.40 million 17.54 $332.02 million $6.82 28.10

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -1.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Gold has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Theta Gold Mines and Royal Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Royal Gold has a consensus price target of $198.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold 56.24% 13.30% 12.32%

Summary

Royal Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

