Analyzing World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Access and International General Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance $539.00 million 1.98 $135.15 million $2.76 8.68

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for World Access and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.41%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than World Access.

Profitability

This table compares World Access and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51%

Summary

International General Insurance beats World Access on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

