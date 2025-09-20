Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) versus Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and Aoxin Tianli Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods 1.45% 7.49% 3.77% Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Aoxin Tianli Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.36 $800.00 million $2.20 24.36 Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tyson Foods and Aoxin Tianli Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tyson Foods and Aoxin Tianli Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 0 12 2 0 2.14 Aoxin Tianli Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tyson Foods currently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Given Tyson Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Aoxin Tianli Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About Aoxin Tianli Group

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

